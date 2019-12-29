Has the CAQ kept all its campaign promises? It's complicated

Premier François Legault likes to say that he will fulfill all of his election promises.

Has he really done this? Careful examination shows that this is not always the case.

The promise: Open 5,000 kindergarten classes for 4-year-olds across Quebec at a cost of $120,000 per class.

The reality: Bill 5 allowing the deployment of universal 4-year-old kindergarten was indeed adopted in October. However, the government is no longer talking about opening 5,000 classes, but 2,600 classes. And it is no longer a question of spending $120,000 on average for each class, but $800,000, six times what was promised during the election campaign. The total cost of construction has therefore increased from $153 million to over $1 billion. Francois Legault defended himself by saying that it is difficult to make spending forecasts. Later, he nevertheless admitted that as a former Minister of Education, he had long known that a class in Quebec costs on average $800,000.

The promise: To cut $1 billion a year from the remuneration of medical specialists.

The reality: The Legault government has reached an agreement with medical specialists, but we are far from the $1 billion a year. The agreement provides for a drain of $1.6 billion over four years in their compensation envelope. This money will be reinvested in specialized medicine, for the benefit of Quebecers, said the president of the Federation of medical specialists of Quebec (FMSQ), Diane Francoeur. She identified the creation of a new Institut de la pertinence as the "heart" of the agreement. This institute, made up of members of the government and the FMSQ, will be responsible for managing the $1.6 billion. In particular, it may decide to add nursing personnel to operating theatres, and will also be called upon to eliminate acts deemed irrelevant and to abolish bonuses. It is far from certain that medical specialists will see their fees drop as a result.

The promise: To hold the next general elections in 2022 with a new voting system.

The reality: In 2022, Quebecers will have to indicate by referendum if they wish to change the voting system, contrary to what Legault had promised. Bill 39, presented this fall by the Minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, proposes to abandon the current single-member one-round voting system and replace it with a mixed proportional voting system with regional compensation. Wherever such a referendum has been held in other Canadian provinces (in Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island), the status quo has prevailed. To justify the flip-flop of his government, Legault admitted that he had "underestimated the scale and complexity of the changes that this implies."

The promise: To reimburse Quebecers $1.5 billion in overpayments to Hydro-Québec.

The reality: Although it never clearly included it in its electoral program, the CAQ hammered in opposition that Quebecers had to be reimbursed $1.5 billion in overpayments. Once in power, however, the party did nothing. Yielding to pressure, the CAQ government finally resigned itself to tabling a bill in June which, it claimed, would allow this reimbursement. The piece of legislation, which suddenly included a weakening of the Régie de l'énergie, was harshly criticised by experts and opposition parties. According to them, not only will Quebecers not be reimbursed for the full amount, but they will suffer in the future from increases in electricity rates. The bill was passed under a gag order in December.

The promise: Grant the same number of weeks of parental leave to adoptive and biological families.

The reality: The Minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, tabled a bill in November to improve the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP). However, he did not respect the CAQ's electoral promise to increase the number of benefit weeks for adoptive parents to 55, so that they receive the same benefits as biological parents. Under the bill, adoptive families would instead be entitled to 42 weeks, and a maximum of 52 weeks for adoptions outside Quebec. Hounded by PQ MNA Véronique Hivon, as well as by the Federation of adopting parents of Quebec (FPAQ), the Minister revised his position and finally agreed to offer adoptive families additional leave, but outside the QPIP. However, he did not specify how he intended to do it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.