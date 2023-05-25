iHeartRadio
Have a parking gripe? A new Montreal phone line is now available 24/7


A new phone line was launched for parking complaints in Montreal.

Montreal's mobility agency is now accepting all citizens' parking complaints after launching a new phone line that can be reached around the clock.

Until now, people had to call 911 to register a complaint with the police, whether it was about a car parked in a reserved bus or cycling lane or any other issue or obstruction.

Now they can call 514-868-3737 to reach what the Agence de mobilité durable is calling a "customer relations centre" to request help from parking agents. The agents will help prevent problems and intervene when they arise, the agency's website explains.

Directing all the calls to one location is meant to improve efficiency and decision-making as the city employees make the rounds, inspecting parking lots and reserved lanes.

INCREASED MONITORING

The agency reports that over the last year it has increased its surveillance of bike paths and reserved lanes to improve traffic flow and safety.

"From January 1 to April 30, 2023, 742 statements of offence were issued on bike paths, compared with 459 during the same period last year," according to a statement.

The agents will also be expected to lend support when parking payment issues arise at payment stations or while using the parking app.

The agency says there may be some waits for service as it fully transitions to the new system. Staff training is still underway.

Montreal police received more than 100,000 parking-related annually when they were partly responsible for the service, so the agency said it has had to expand its team to meet the demand.

