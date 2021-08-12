Have multiple legal names? Here's how Quebecers can make sure their COVID-19 vaccine documents match their passport

Older Quebecers or immigrants who have multiple legal names say they're stuck in an unusual situation when it comes to their COVID-19 vaccine documentation.

Soonnoo Marolia (née Karbhari) points out she changed her name when she got married, as is custom in many countries around the world.

However, when she immigrated to Canada from India, her name was reverted back to her maiden name -- but only on some of her documents.

"My passport is Marolia, but nowhere does Karbhari appear," she told CTV News.

She's not alone; numerous Quebecers are noticing that if they have a mix of their maiden and married names, or even their birth and western names, their official documents can get muddled -- something that hasn't proven to be much of a problem until now.

For example, a person's name could appear as Jane Smith (maiden name) on a health document, such as a Medicare card or proof of vaccination, but Jane Schmoe (married name) appears on their passport.

The problem then arises should Jane now wish to travel: the name on her internationally recognized passport does not correspond with her proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"If you have a problem like this, it makes life almost impossible," Marolia said, adding she has no plans to travel any time soon, but wants to be prepared should she ever need or want to. "It takes hours and hours to get through all the bureaucracy, the red tape."

However, she said she didn't change her name on her proof of vaccine by inquiring through official government channels -- it was by word of mouth through a friend who, through trial and error, managed to find a way to modify her documents.

Marolia said her friend called the COVID-19 information line and an operator was able to quickly make the changes -- something neither the provincial, nor federal government suggested doing.

In addition, she noted another friend went to a vaccination clinic and was able to be helped in person.

"It was very easy," Marolia insisted. "They're very helpful. They helped me within minutes and it was all done... It was very efficient. I was very impressed. They handled my case in English, no problems. Please spread the word. It's really easy."

MARRIAGE STANDARDS

According to Quebec's justice ministry, each person is obliged to keep their own surname, even if they marry.

"In other words, you must use the surname you were given at birth to exercise your civil rights," the ministry explained. "Even if you were married outside Quebec, but are domiciled in Quebec, you must exercise your civil rights using the surname you were given at birth."

The only exception is for women who were married prior to April 2, 1981.

"You are entitled to use your spouse's surname to exercise your civil rights, provided you were already doing so at that date," the ministry stated.

A LACK OF INFORMATION

Quebec's health ministry told CTV News it draws on public health insurance data when providing health documents.

"It is the responsibility of each citizen to verify that the first and last names on their official documents match their needs," said Marie-Hélène Émond, a media relations spokesperson for the ministry.

However, she did not provide more specific details on how people with multiple legal names should go about verifying or modifying their information.

When asked what a person should to do ensure their vaccination documents match their passport, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) insisted it "has been clear that now is not the time to travel and [we] continue to strongly advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel worldwide."

It suggested that each potential traveller "check with the embassy, high commission or consulate of all the countries that they intend to visit or transit through to enquire about entry requirements."

"To avoid any possible issues, we recommend that travellers ensure that all of their identification documents match," said Julie Lafortune, a communications advisor for IRCC. "There is no international consensus yet on acceptable proof of vaccination and consultations are ongoing with all partners to minimize issues for travellers as much as possible."

IRCC did not provide any information on how people with multiple legal names should go about verifying or modifying their information.

According to Marolia and a few others who have told CTV they managed to modify their proof of vaccine documents, anyone can do so by calling the COVID-19 information line at 1-877-644-4545.

To obtain or print out a proof of vaccine, click here.