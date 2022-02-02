iHeartRadio
Haven't gotten a COVID-19 rapid test kit yet? Now's your chance

It's been seven weeks since Quebec announced it would start distributing free COVID-19 rapid tests across the province, leading to long line-ups and empty hands.

Now, anyone struggling to find a rapid test can make an appointment online to get a free COVID-19 screening test kit.

To make an appointment, go to Clic Santé and select Distribution of free COVID-19 screening test (Distribution trousse dépistage gratuite.)

"Time slot availability varies depending on the availability of test kits in the pharmacy," officials note. "Reservation of the screening kits in pharmacies is offered on a voluntary basis in participating pharmacies."

People who take a rapid test are then encouraged to declare their positive or negative results on the government website in order for public health officials to have a clearer view of infection levels in the province.

The Quebec government had announced in late December that it would be making the tests widely available after case numbers started soaring due to the Omicron variant.

