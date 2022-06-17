'He's still a child': Mother of slain teen wants rehabilitation, not revenge

Lynne Baudouy knows she'll never get her son back.

But resenting the teenager who killed him won't bring him back either, she says.

"If I hold anger and animosity within me, then I can't heal. I can't move on. And I'm no use as a parent to my other kids."

Her son, Lucas Gaudet, was stabbed in February during an altercation outside a high school on Montreal's West Island.

The 16-year-old died in hospital shortly afterwards.

On Tuesday, the accused, also 16, pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

His actions would change Baudouy's life forever -- but she doesn't want revenge.

Instead, she wants change.

"I truly do want this child to rehabilitate himself. To make himself a productive member of society," she told CTV News.

"He's still a child."

The boy was sentenced to three years in youth detention and two in community service.

It's a decision Baudouy is at peace with.

"I think he's just another misguided teenager. My gut feeling when they were reading the sentence was to go and give him a hug. He looked scared."

The Youth Protection Act prohibits the publication of any details that might identify the convicted.

RISE IN TEEN VIOLENCE

Quebec has witnessed a surge in youth violence over the past year, with Gaudet counted among its victims.

That list also includes Amir Benayad, 17, who was shot to death in the Plateau neighbourhood in January; Jannai Dopwell Bailey, 16, who was stabbed and killed last October; Thomas Trudel, 16, who was killed in November and Meriem Boundaoui, 15, who was shot in a drive-by in February 2021.

Their deaths have sparked calls for change from youth and adults alike, including Badouy.

In March, she participated in a demonstration honouring the victims and calling for more youth support.

"I wouldn't wish it on any parent to have to lose their child in such a violent, tragic way," she said at the time.

She now hopes that same support can be extended to the boy who killed her son.

"All I know is, this kid needs to be surrounded and supported in order for him to rehabilitate."