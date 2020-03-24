Head of Surete du Quebec will not be charged for alleged criminal offences, investigation continues

Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says there will be no charges against the head of the provincial police force, the Surete du Quebec.

But SQ Chief Martin Prud'homme will have to wait before he's permitted to return to his job.

Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault's office confirmed the news Tuesday.

Prud'homme was suspended from his duties a little more than a year ago because of allegations -- the exact nature of which was never made clear.

At the time, the government said the decision to temporarily suspend Prud'homme was "administrative" and officially made by the secretariat that advises the government on senior public servants.

A spokesperson from Guilbault's office says he remains suspended with pay while an ethical review continues.

Amelie Paquet says the Coalition Avenir Quebec government has always said Prud'homme could return to work if he's cleared.

Prud'homme was appointed head of the provincial force in 2014 by the former Liberal government.