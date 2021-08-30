iHeartRadio
Head-on collision in Saint-Hyacinthe: a motorist fights for his life

image.jpg

A motorist is fighting for his life Monday night after a head-on collision between a car and a heavy truck in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region.

The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Saint-André Rd. (Route 235).

"For an undetermined reason, one of the vehicles was in the opposite lane," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sergeant Hughes Beaulieu.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital "in critical condition" and the driver of the heavy truck "sustained minor injuries," the sergeant said.

An SQ collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances of this accident.

--This story was first reported in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 30.

