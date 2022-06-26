Head-on collision kills three seniors in Quebec's northeast

A head-on collision has killed three people in Sept-Îles on Quebec's North Shore.

The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 138 at Monaghan and Ferguson beaches.

For an unknown reason, a car travelling westbound carrying three people in their 80s veered from its lane just before the tragedy.

"A pickup truck travelling eastbound reportedly attempted to avoid the vehicle, but, unfortunately, a head-on collision occurred. The two passengers of the car were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Geneviève Bureau.

The victims are an 84-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, both from Chapais.

"The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead," said the SQ spokesperson.

Police said the 54-year-old male pickup driver was alone in his vehicle, and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

"There are collision reconstruction investigators who will attempt to determine the cause and circumstances of this collision. According to the first findings, alcohol does not appear to be involved," said Bureau.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2022.