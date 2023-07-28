iHeartRadio
Head-on crash leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Saguenay, Que.


A Surete du Quebec police car is shown at the scene of a police search in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., on Oct. 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.

Quebec provincial police say the collision between a compact car and a truck occurred about 6 p.m. on Highway 172, near Ste-Rose-du-Nord, Que., about 185 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police say they no longer fear for the lives of the three injured.

Authorities say their initial investigation suggests the head-on collision may have been provoked by a driver attempting to pass another car on the highway.

The 28-year-old driver of the compact and his 26-year-old female passenger, who were both from the region, died in the crash, as did a 73-year-old passenger in the truck who was believed to be from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Investigators and collision-reconstruction specialists were called to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.

