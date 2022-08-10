Heading for another record year in photo radar fines

Quebecers' fast and furious behaviour is continuing to bring in some big bucks for the photo radar network.

According to numbers published by Quebec's Justice department, for the first seven months of 2022 the province's photo radar system managed to snap 257,700 photos of delinquent drivers, totaling more than $31.5 million in fines.

The early total is $1.4 million more than the same time last year, which saw its own increase compared to 2020.

One speed camera continues to pay off more for the government than any other camera in the province: Highway 15 south just before chemin de la Côte Nord in Mirabel, bringing in $3,997,813 so far this year.

Quebec's mobile radar cameras, which are moved around between construction zones and high traffic areas, have resulted in more than $14.3 million in fines this year, an increase of about $2.1 million compared to the year before.

After its brief hiatus due to legality issues, the province's photo radar system returned bringing in record profits from fines and so far, 2022 could be the most profitable year ever.