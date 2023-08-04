iHeartRadio
Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors


rsv-1-6382454-1683139963309

OTTAWA - Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.

Manufacturer GSK says the federal agency has approved its new vaccine called Arexvy.

Doctors have been calling for an RSV vaccine for seniors because although the virus is common, older people are much more likely to become severely ill and require hospitalization.

RSV season in Canada usually starts in the late fall and lasts until spring.

GSK says a randomized clinical trial showed the vaccine was 82 per cent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV compared to seniors who got a placebo.

The company says it was 94 per cent effective at preventing the illness in seniors with underlying medical conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

