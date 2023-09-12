Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine

Megan DeLaire

CTVNews.ca Writer

Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.

Officials are expected to hold a technical briefing on the vaccine at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

This is a breaking news update with more details to come. The previous story follows below.

Officials with Health Canada are expected to hold a technical briefing on COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and other public health concerns at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The specifics of what Canadian officials will discuss are not yet clear, but the United States government approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday in a bid to bolster protection against the latest coronavirus strains and soften any surges this fall and winter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration isn't calling those a booster, but rather an updated vaccine.

With files from The Associated Press