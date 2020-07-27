Health Canada recalling these hand sanitizers, citing possible health risk
|
Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
Latest Audio
-
DR. MITCH: does being tall increase your chances of getting the virus?DR. MITCH: does being tall increase your chances of getting the virus?
-
-