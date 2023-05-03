iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard


The health agency says the recalled products, many of which feature animal faces, were manufactured in China (Photo: Health Canada)

Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.

According to the health agency, the affected Souris Minis products can break and release silicone and wooden beads, which pose choking hazard for babies and young children.

The recall involves nine Souris Mini teethers and pacifier clips, Health Canada said in the notice published on Tuesday. 

The health agency says the recalled products, many of which feature animal faces, were manufactured in China and 680 units of them were sold in Canada between August and April.

As of April the company has received one report of a teether breaking, causing the beds to come loose, but no injuries have been reported.

Health Canada asks consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products and dispose of them. Those who have questions about the a affected products can contact Groupe Souris Mini Inc., based in Quebec.

 

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*