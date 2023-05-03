Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard

Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.

According to the health agency, the affected Souris Minis products can break and release silicone and wooden beads, which pose choking hazard for babies and young children.

The recall involves nine Souris Mini teethers and pacifier clips, Health Canada said in the notice published on Tuesday.

The health agency says the recalled products, many of which feature animal faces, were manufactured in China and 680 units of them were sold in Canada between August and April.

As of April the company has received one report of a teether breaking, causing the beds to come loose, but no injuries have been reported.

Health Canada asks consumers to “immediately” stop using the recalled products and dispose of them. Those who have questions about the a affected products can contact Groupe Souris Mini Inc., based in Quebec.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta