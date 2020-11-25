iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Health-care staff working over holidays won't be given alternate dates to gather

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

No accommodation will be possible for health-care workers who cannot reunite with their loved ones on the dates authorized for gatherings during the holidays, the Francois Legault government said Wednesday.

Opposition parties demanded the relaxation of the rules enacted between Dec. 24 and 27 where gatherings of up to 10 people are authorized.

As a rule, health professionals take off either Christmas or New Year's Day.

Both the Liberal Party and Quebec solidaire were therefore asking for flexibility for health workers wanting to book days off outside the authorized dates when gatherings are permitted.

During question period Junior Minister for Health Lionel Carmant said that the rules set by the public health authorities are not negotiable, because this could be dangerous for the population.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error