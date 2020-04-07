Health care union donates 100,800 surgical masks to Quebec for health workers

Quebec health care union the FIQ is donating 100,800 surgical masks to the Quebec government.

The Interprofessional Quebec Health Federation, which represents 76,000 nurses, licensed nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals, made the announcement on Tuesday.

FIQ president Nancy Bédard, posted a video for union members on the group’s Facebook page on Tuesday noon.

In it, she said she would have liked to be able to give the masks to workers directly, but that because of COVID-19, the FIQ will give them to the government.