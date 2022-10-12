Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations

Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau began the press conference at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Montreal.

On Wednesday, Quebec released its most recent data, showing COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 for the first time since mid-August, with a reported rise of 207 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

"These are worrying figures, but the situation does not require the reinstatement of sanitary measures," he said.

Dubé said despite those numbers, the increase in hospitalizations in not as sharp as in previous waves and is not being felt in intensive care units.



The health minister said he's optimistic about the current rate of vaccination.



The rate of Quebecers keeping up with their booster shots is low. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.

The rate falls to just seven per cent for adult Quebecers under 40; 17 per cent for those aged 40 to 59.



Dubé said, though, he was encouraged by the higher rate among the target population: 39 per cent for those aged 60 to 79; and 52 per cent for those 80 and up.

"There is nothing better than an updated vaccination to protect you against the COVID virus," said Dubé, calling on people to take personal responsibility for keeping their boosters updated, saying people know when they had their last vaccine or when they last had COVID-19.



Anyone whose last shot was more than five months ago, or whose last infection was more than three months ago, should get another dose.



"For anyone who never had COVID-19, if it’s been five months since you had your last booster, it’s time to get another dose," added Boileau.



Dubé also encouraged people to wear a mask when necessary to limit the spread of the virus, but said he had no intent on implementing public health measures.



"There is no need at this time for new measures, we just need to wear the mask when it's needed, and I think that's very important, but also the key message today is go get your booster shot as soon as possible," Dubé said.



- With files from The Canadian Press