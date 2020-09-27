Health officials ask Montrealers to avoid Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital ER
Health officials are warning people to avoid the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital emergency room due to unusually high traffic.
The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal issued a statement Sunday night reminding people to seek alternatives to emergency care is possible.
Anyone with minor health problems is should visit a medical clinic, contact their family doctor, or contact the Info-Santé 811 line for any questions, the statement said.
A list of the medical clinics in eastern Montreal is available here.
People living in eastern Montreal who want to take a COVID-19 screening test are asked to go to Clinique Chauveau, to a mobile clinic or call 514 644-4545 to be directed to the right resource.
COVID-19 testing sites and screening wait times are available here.