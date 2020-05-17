Health officials report over 300 more COVID-19 cases in Montreal

MONTREAL -- With parks filling up with people wanting to take advantage of warming temperatures, Montreal's public health officials announced 307 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 more people have died due to the virus since the day before.

The total number of deaths in the metropolis is now 2,276, and there are 21,717 confirmed cases. Montreal accounts for more than half (50.5 per cent) of the cases in Quebec and 64 per cent of the deaths in the province.

Of those whose deaths were reported, 33 were 80 years old or over, with 1,676 seniors having died in Montreal due to the virus. Seven of the new fatalities were between 70 and 79 years of age, and the other two were between 50 and 59.

The most taxed health and social service centres remain in the east and north of Montreal. The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal reported 101 new COVID-19 cases, and the CIUSSS in the north reported 66 more cases. The CIUSSS West Central reported 57 more cases.

The latest data on COVID-19's development in Quebec reveal 737 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 42 920. During the same period, 79 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 3,562. The number of hospitalizations increased by 3, for an overall total of 1,766. Among these, the total of patients in intensive care now stands at 183, a increase of 4.