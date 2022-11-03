Health officials urging Quebecers to stay home when sick, wear a mask

Quebec public health officials are recommending people reintroduce face masks into their routines when they are feeling unwell, as respiratory viruses — COVID-19 and others — are circulating in the community.

"If we have symptoms, wear a mask," said Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist and clinical expert in pandemic management at the health ministry, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The five-day isolation recommendation is also being dropped, the province announced Thursday. Public health is instead adopting a "common sense" approach for people to follow when they have a fever or flu-like symptoms. This includes staying home from work and school when sick and wearing a mask until symptoms disappear.

Officials called on everyone to protect others and the health-care system through what they described as a "moral obligation."

"Like we say don't drink and drive, don't go out and sniffle," Longtin said.

Public health is also urging residents to get their COVID-19 shots if it's been more than five or six months since their last immunization. The flu shot is also strongly recommended.

There is "strong transmission" of viruses already happening and with an earlier-than-usual flu season upon us, there is concern for the health-care system to keep up with so many infections, said Dr. Luc Boileau, the public health director.

'CAREFUL MONITORING' COVID-19 SITUATION

As of Thursday, Quebec reported 1,944 people with COVID-19 in the province's hospitals, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Meanwhile, there are 52 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, an increase of seven.

Health officials say there is "careful monitoring" of new COVID-19 variants, particularly the BQ.1.1 strain, which is believed to grow at a rapid pace.

Ontario public health officials said BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants are growing in that province twice as quickly as the dominant BA.5 strain.

In the meantime, there are no new public health restrictions being planned in Quebec, according to Boileau.

"For now, it's not an option that we recommend," he said.

"But we still need to be really, I would say, prudent with the evolution expected and in particular with this situation about the flu virus which is not [yet] inside our community. That might obviously happen before a few weeks from now, and most probably before next Christmas, which is quite soon."