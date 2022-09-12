Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax

Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.

As the province's election campaign continues, they are asking the political parties to reveal what they are willing to do to control the industry.

None of the five main parties have presented measures related to tobacco control in their electoral platform, deplores the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control (CQCT) and other organizations, including the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Quebec Public Health Association and the Quebec Lung Association.

Quebec had nearly one million smokers in 2021, or 13.3 per cent of its population aged 12 and over, according to Statistics Canada.

These figures make it one of the provinces in Canada with the most smokers, along with the Atlantic provinces.

For the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control, one way to fight smoking would be to increase the provincial tax on tobacco.

Currently, Quebec has the lowest tax in Canada; the coalition recommends raising it to at least the same as Ontario, which has the second lowest tax in the country.

In a letter to the leaders of the major parties last week, the coalition explains that an initial increase of $7 per carton of cigarettes would result in 18,000 fewer smokers and $185 million in additional annual revenue.

After three increases over five years to the same level as Ontario, there would be 36,000 fewer smokers and $1.5 billion in revenue, it estimates.

According to the Conseil québécois sur le tabac et la santé, which is also a signatory on the letter, 13,000 Quebecers die each year because of tobacco use, an average of 35 people every day, which is twice as many as the deaths linked to COVID-19.

CHANGE THE LAW

The organizations are also calling for a review of the Tobacco Control Act, which has not been amended since 2015.

"We're dealing with the myth that smoking has been fixed. Of course, we have made progress, but it is important to remember that smoking remains a huge burden on the health system, being responsible for 30 per cent of cancers and remains a huge risk factor for cardiovascular disease," says Flory Doucas, co-director of the CQCT.

Doucas says she finds it troubling that this major issue is not part of the parties' electoral platforms.

"In the context of COVID-19, we have seen the fragility and precariousness of our health system," she said. "We remain extremely perplexed by the fact that we do not see the parties committing to fight more effectively against smoking or the new epidemic that we see before us, which is smoking among young people."

The letter's signatories also call for a ban on certain vaping flavours, including mint and menthol, to counter youth vaping.

"There was a time when there were cigarillos flavoured with fruit, mint, etc. and that had contributed to the rise in popularity of these products among young people," recalls Doucas. "When we intervened with the flavours, we saw a decrease in consumption among that clientele."

FOCUS ON PREVENTION

Questioned by The Canadian Press, the main parties stressed the importance of fighting smoking but did not commit to changing the provincial tobacco tax.

"We have acted a lot in the last four years, among other things, in terms of promotional campaigns," said Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader and outgoing premier François Legault. "There has been a decrease in the number of people who smoke or vape and I am happy, but for now, we have no intention of raising taxes of any kind."

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it has "had the opportunity to discuss with representatives of various organizations the importance of acting in a concerted and consistent manner, based on evidence, to achieve the best way to reduce smoking."

"We are willing to look at all measures that could allow us to reduce tobacco consumption in Quebec, including imposing collection fees on tobacco manufacturers," the party said, specifying that a Liberal government would open these discussions with Quebecers.

Québec Solidaire (QS) states it believes "the fight against smoking requires awareness campaigns conducted by a truly independent and reevaluated public health."

QS says it does not intend to change the Tobacco Control Act or increase the provincial tax.

"Regarding vaping, public authorities should scrutinize the promotion of products that lead young people to increase their consumption," the party notes. "A QS government will put in place prevention, education, health and wellness programs from an early age to limit risk factors linked to addiction."

The Parti Québécois (PQ) says it will not change the tax "so as not to increase the financial burden in the context of inflation."

"The Parti Québécois recognizes that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Quebec. We are committed to preventing and imposing additional collection fees on tobacco manufacturers. The party will make awareness campaigns a priority," it said.

The Quebec Conservative Party did not respond to requests from The Canadian Press.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2022 with information from Caroline Plante.