Hearings into Quebec youth protection resume in Montreal

The Laurent Commission hearings into youth protection and the rights of children in Quebec will resume Wednesday for three days in Montreal.

It is expected that there will be seven testimonies, including from representatives of the Centre de recherche universitaire sur les jeunes et les familles (CRUJeF), Regroupement de la valorisation de la paternité, as well as several academics.

During a preliminary assessment drawn up three weeks ago, commission chairperson Regine Laurent said the Quebec government must act immediately to rectify problems in the youth protection system.

The commission's job is to look into several aspects of the province’s youth protection system, including its funding, organizational structure and rules.

The hearings come after the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby due to alleged mistreatment while she was being followed by child services.

In a preliminary report, Laurent noted that the existing programs could be effective, but they lack finances and resources following many years of budget cuts and structural reforms, which disrupted the network.

She added that she has often heard during the hearings that, since the creation of the integrated health and social services centres (CISSS) and the integrated university health and social services centres (CIUSSS), parents no longer know where to find information or who to ask for help with their files.

Quebec minister for health and social services Lionel Carmant has said he welcomes the assessment and will look at the recommendations closely.

He also assured he will put measures in place before the next government budget.

Once this round of hearings ends on Friday there will be an adjournment until Feb. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.