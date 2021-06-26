Heat and humidity warning issued for Montreal area over next few days

Montrealers be warned; it's about to get sweaty.

On Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for the city and its surrounding areas, warning of high heat and humidity in the following week. ECCC upgraded the statement to a warning on Sunday.

According to the statement, a “warm and humid air mass will enter Southern Quebec on Sunday and persist into Tuesday.”

Rain for the pleasure of some!

Showers are expected over the next few days. Moreover, warm and humid weather will settle over the province from Sunday. This will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms. By Wednesday, some areas might have received up to 50 mm of rain. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/48aS67ARYu

During that time, temperatures in the city will approach 30 C, though it will feel like 40 C with the humidity.

Environment Canada advises that outdoor activities be rescheduled or be done during the coolest parts of the day. Young children should be frequently cooled off and have their exposure to the heat reduced. Hydration is also advised for all.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 31 C on Sunday, 29 C on Monday and 29 C on Tuesday, before things cool off on Wednesday.