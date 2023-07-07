iHeartRadio
Heat and humidity will stick around this weekend in Montreal


Montrealers will have to wait a little longer before seeing relief from high humidity.

Heat warnings will remain in place through the start of the weekend, with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 20s and humidex values in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday.

A cold front sweeping across the province on Friday will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms, but another warm front will usher in more sticky weather for Saturday.

While temperatures will remain in the upper 20s on Sunday, the humidity will finally begin to drop. Montreal will see a forecast high of 27 C on Sunday and a humidex of 33.

Overnight, temperatures will remain warm with lows around the 20-degree mark.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun in cloud with a 30 per cent chance of a spotty shower.

Steady rain is expected to move in for Sunday afternoon.

Montreal has been under a heat warning since Tuesday.

While temperature records weren't broken, the city saw daytime highs in the low 30s and humidex values of 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Montreal recorded a daytime high of 30.8 C on July 5 and 32.5 C on July 6.

Muggy, unsettled weather is expected to stick around into next week.

