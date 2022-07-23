iHeartRadio
Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal

image.jpg

Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued multiple heat warnings in and around Montreal and severe thunderstorm watches for much of southern Quebec.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," reads the thunderstorm watch for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore. "Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

The thunderstorm watch is in effect as far north as Fermont, Que., and south to the U.S. border.

Montreal, meanwhile, remains hot.

The high on Sunday is 31 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 38 with the humidex.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers cooling everything down in the evening, but those showers could become electric.

Hot, muggy weather with a risk of thunderstorms should remain on Sunday, with rain likely on Monday. 

