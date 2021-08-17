Heat, humidity making a comeback in Montreal this week

Montrealers will need to brace for another round of heat and humidity this week.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for portions of southwestern Quebec as a sticky airmass is set return on Wednesday.

The temperature on Wednesday in Montreal is expected to climb to 28 C, but when you factor in humidity it will feel closer to 36.

Starting Thursday, Montreal could see its second heat wave of the month. An official heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daytime highs at or above 30 C.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be the hottest days, with humidex values approaching 40.

The high for Wednesday is expected to reach 28 C. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

There will be little relief at night, with overnight lows expected to be near 20 C from Wednesday through Monday.

Montreal saw its first official heat wave of the year last week with five straight days of highs above the 30 C.

The city has recorded a total of 15 30-degree days so far this summer: three in May, five in June, one in July and six in August.

Summer 2020 saw the mercury climb above 30 C a total of 25 times: twice in May, eight times in June, 14 times in July and once in August.

The city normally sees an average of nine 30-degree days per year.

The record for the most 30-degree days is 33 set in 1955.