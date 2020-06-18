Heat Warning In effect

iHeartRadio
Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for most of southern Quebec.

The weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the low to mid-30's with Humidex values of between 35 and 40 starting Friday and lasting until early next week.

The Health Ministry has issued several reccomendations to help cope with the heat.

  • Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day. Follow your physician's instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink
  • Avoid alcoholic beverages
  • If you can, spend at least 2 hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool location
  • Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times per day with wet towels
  • Limit physical activity
  • Wear light clothes

