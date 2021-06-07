Heat warning in effect for Greater Montreal area as temperatures soar

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Greater Montreal area.

"Humidex values reaching 40 are expected for the next two days." the agency notes, adding a hot and humid air mass will affect southern Quebec until Tuesday. "Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius."

Temperatures won't come down much during the nights, with lows expected to hover near the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

The heat wave is expected to taper off by Wednesday.

"During times of high heat, your health and the health of your family and friends can deteriorate rapidly," Environment Canada stated.

To avoid heatstroke or aggravating any health conditions, the Quebec Ministry of Health suggests the following:

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day; always follow your physician's instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

If possible, spend at least 2 hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place;

Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times a day with wet towels;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothes.

In addition, the ministry is reminding people to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even if for just a few minutes.

As always, check on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable or living alone.

Anyone who has health-related questions can call Info-Santé by dialing 811 and asking for a health care provider.

In case of emergency, call 911.