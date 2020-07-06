Heat warning in effect for southern Quebec

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for most of southern Quebec Monday morning.

Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures in the low 30's for the rest of the week, but with high humidity, humidex values will make it feel as if the temperature is in the low 40's.

The warm humid air mass is expected to remain over the province until at least Friday.

The heat warning is in effect for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Châteauguay, Hemmingford,

Huntingdon, Saint-Rémi, Soulanges, Valleyfield, Beauharnois, Vaudreuil, Lacolle, Saint-Hyacinthe, Acton Vale, Saint-Jean, Marieville, Sorel, Yamaska, Verchères and Beloeil.

From Environment Canada:

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."



