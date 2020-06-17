Heat warning for Montreal and several Quebec regions extended to Tuesday

The heat warning in effect until Sunday for several areas in Quebec’s southwestern region has been extended to Tuesday.

Temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius are expected, and combined with humidity, may reach nearly 40. Environment Canada reports that highly urbanized areas and their immediate surroundings will be particularly affected.

When temperatures reach this level, health can quickly deteriorate among certain people. Authorities are recommending for people to drink lots of water and avoid alcoholic beverages, to frequent air conditioned areas as much as possible, cool down using a wet cloth, reduce physical activity and wear light clothing.

Environment Canada is also reminding people not to leave young children in cars or rooms that are stuffy, even for just a few minutes. The agency also suggests checking in on loved ones who live alone.

The weather warning is mostly in effect for Montreal, Gatineau, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, the Eastern Townships, la Haute-Mauricie, Bois-Francs, la Mauricie, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, and the Quebec region.

Specifically near Montreal, the warning affects the Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes areas, in addition to the island of Montreal itself.

La Beauce, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie will also be affected by heat and humidity, from Rivière-du-Loup to Gaspé, as well as the Baie des Chaleurs region, but in these places fresher weather is expected for Saturday so a heat warning hasn’t been issued. Abitibi-Témiscamingue is also the subject of a special weather report but it won't be as hot as some of Quebec's other regions.

No alert is in effect for the Côte-Nord region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.