Heat warning still in effect for Greater Montreal area

A heat warning remains in effect for the Greater Montreal area, with temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

"Combined temperature and humidity values will give humidex values near 40 [degrees Celsius]," states Environment Canada, adding overnight lows will hover above 20 degrees Celsius.

Those at greater risk of complications are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions," the agency notes. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

To avoid heatstroke or aggravating any health conditions, the Quebec Ministry of Health suggests the following:

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water per day; always follow your physician's instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

If possible, spend at least 2 hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place;

Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times a day with wet towels;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothes.

In addition, the ministry is reminding people to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even if for just a few minutes.

As always, check on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable or living alone.

Anyone who has health-related questions can call Info-Santé by dialing 811 and asking for a health care provider.

In case of emergency, call 911.

The "warm and humid air mass" could persist in southern Quebec until Tuesday.