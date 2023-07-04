Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions this week

Special weather statements with heat warnings were issued early on Tuesday by Environment Canada for Wednesday and for Thursday in several regions of Quebec.

The federal agency explains that a quasi-stationary high-pressure system over Quebec will allow a mass of warm, humid air to settle in over the next few days. The combined temperature and humidity values will give a humidex approaching 40 over the south and certain regions.

Wednesday will be very hot and humid, with humidex values of 40 forecast. The heat will persist on Thursday. Nights will also remain uncomfortable, with minimum temperatures in the region of 20 degrees Celsius.

These conditions are forecast for Montreal, Gatineau, Maniwaki, Lachute, the Laurentians as far as Mont-Tremblant, Témiscamingue, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville and Quebec.

The phenomenon will be present in other regions, but with slightly less intensity. This will be the case in Val-d'Or, Matagami, La Tuque, Saguenay and even the James Bay region.

Meanwhile, because of the smoke from the forest fires, smog, and poor air quality, advisories are still in force in some towns in north-western Quebec. However, conditions will improve on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2023.