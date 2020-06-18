Heat wave: Some cities opening pools early, using municipal facilities for cooling stations

COVID-19 restrictions have meant fewer places for people to go cool off so some cities and organizations are doing their best to help out.

Malls only reopen Friday, pools and arenas open on Monday, librairies are not allowing people in to browse and most cinemas will only reopen next month.

On the city of Montreal's map of places to cool off, only splash pads are listed as open.

The city of Laval is now opening up some splash pads and seven swimming pools will open Saturday, instead of Monday's official opening day.

Pointe Claire splash pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Its aquatic centre will open as a cooling station this weekend starting Friday.

Cote-St-Luc's gym is being used as a cooling station until 8 o'clock every night.

Dorval said it's not planning any special measures for now but its pools are reopening Saturday.

The NDG Senior Citizens Council has been fielding requests for fans and air conditioning installation.

Assistant director Kate McGowan said COVID-19 has restricted outings for many seniors.

"It's very difficult to know what the safest option is for them because we don't want anyone to be exposed to the virus but at the same time you don't want people melting at home," said assistant director Kate McGowan in an interview with CJAD 800.

"It's tough to keep reminding them on where to draw the line for their own safety."

The councill is checking in on 500 seniors to make sure they're staying hydrated and feeling alright.

