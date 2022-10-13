Heavy rain and wicked winds on the horizon in Montreal

Colourful fall foliage and Halloweem decorations are expected to take a hit Thursday as heavy rain and strong winds blow into southwestern Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings for many regions, including Montreal, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain moving in. The Charlevoix area could see up to 70 mm of rainfall.

The agency is warning of localized flooding in low-lying areas. It also warns that the accumulation of fallen leaves could affect the proper functioning of gutters and sumps.

Along with heavy rain, Montreal is expected to see wind gusts up to 60 km/h through Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest rain is expected to move into Montreal Thursday night.

The system will be fast moving and winds will become light through Thursday evening. Showers are expected to clear out early Friday morning, giving way to breaks of sun.

The weekend will feature sunshine, but a wetter weather pattern will take hold next week. Temperatures will drop below average by the middle of next week, and daytime highs by Tuesday will only be in the single digits.

So far this October, Montreal has only seen 3 mm of rain. The average monthly rainfall for October is 89 mm.