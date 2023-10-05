Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record

After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. This after Montreal broke another heat record on Thursday when the mercury rose above 28 degrees.

Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning some areas could see between 50 and 80 millimeters of rain Friday through Saturday.

Montreal broke back-to-back temperature records on Wednesday and Thursday. The city hit a high of 29.3 degrees Celsius on October 4 and hit a high 28 C on October 5. The previous record for October 4 was 26.7 C in 2005, while the old record for October 5 was 26 C.

Another record-breaking #hot day in #Montreal.

Previous record: 26° in 2005 @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/LfQyPz1TEU

A cold front approaching from Ontario will bring an increase in cloud into Friday. Montreal could see rain as early as Friday afternoon, but temperatures will remain warm.

Rain will intensify Friday night through Saturday with remnants of Phillippe expected to soak the region.

Sunday and Monday will feature scattered showers with dry periods, however, temperatures will drop below average. Daytime highs will be below seasonal until the middle of next week.