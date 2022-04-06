iHeartRadio
Heavy rain to hit Montreal ahead of the weekend

image.jpg

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.

Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is predicted to hit the region Thursday through to Friday.

"Rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres are expected," the agency notes. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is anticipated to hit a certain region.

 

Special #weather statements in effect for wet weather Thursday->Friday#Montreal to see heavy #rain: 40mm+ possible#QuebecCity to see rain, #snow & #freezingrain @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Whbi1ZLLr4

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) April 5, 2022
