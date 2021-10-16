Heavy rainfall warnings issued in Quebec

A weather alert has been issued for two Quebec regions, where heavy rainfall could amount to 70 millimetres.

Sainte-Adèle - Saint-Sauveur and the Quebec City areas are expected to receive between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain, while storms are in the forecast across the province.

Periods of rain are expected through the week in those areas, as temperatures hover below 10 degrees.

Environment Canada warned residents to be aware of potential flash floods, as well as damage caused by lightning and heavy winds.

