Heavy rains and gusty winds on the way to southwestern Que.

The beautiful fall foliage that so many have been snapping pictures of the past couple of weeks will take a hit Thursday as heavy rain and strong winds move into southwestern Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for heavy rainfall north of Montreal.

Some regions north of the St. Lawrence could see rainfall amounts between 40 and 70 mm.

The agency warns that the accumulation of fallen leaves could affect the proper functioning of gutters and sumps.

Southwestern Quebec will see dry conditions to start the day on Thursday, however a cold front approaching from Ontario will bring steady rain by Thursday afternoon. Montreal could see between 30 and 40 mm Thursday into Friday.

Winds will also pick up as the system approaches. By Thursday afternoon, we could see wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

The system will be fast-moving, and showers are expected to clear out early Friday morning, giving way to breaks of sun.

The weekend will start out sunny, but a wetter weather pattern will begin by Sunday and temperatures will fall below average by the middle of next week. Daytime highs by Tuesday will only be in the single digits.

So far this October, Montreal has only seen 3 mm of rain. The average monthly rainfall for October is 89 mm.