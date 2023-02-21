Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec

For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow into southern Quebec beginning late Wednesday night. Periods of steady snow are expected through early Friday morning.

Montreal could see upwards of 15 centimetres with this low, while parts of southern Ontario are bracing for a prolonged period of freezing rain.





Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements across parts of Southern Quebec warning of possible heavy snow and tricky travel.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for parts of southern Ontario where 10 to 20 millimetres of ice buildup is possible. The ice is expected to cause hazardous travel conditions and will likely lead to power outages.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect with up to 15 centimetres of snow, as well as ice pellets with patchy, freezing rain mixed in.

As the system departs, southern Quebec will see temperatures drop.

Daytime highs in Montreal will be in the minus double digits on Friday and Saturday, and the overnight low Friday night will be about 10 degrees below average.



More snow is expected early next week as temperatures warm for the start of March.



