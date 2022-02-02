iHeartRadio
Heavy snowfall expected to hit Greater Montreal area

A woman digs her car out of a snowbank during a winter storm in Montreal on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Snowfall amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected to hit parts of southern Quebec, including Greater Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area south of the Saint Lawrence River.

"Rush hour traffic on Thursday evening may be difficult due to rapid snow accumulation on roads," the agency notes.

The wet weather is heading north due to a low pressure system from Texas that is expected to merge with a cold front that could move across the province on Thursday. 

