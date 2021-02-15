iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Heavy snowfall warning in effect for Montreal and area

People clear snow from around their cars on a street in Montreal Sunday, December 22, 2013. (Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Montreal and the surrounding area, with about 15 centimetres expected to blanket large areas of southern Quebec starting Monday evening.

Affected regions include Montreal, Laval, Longeuil, and Chateauguay.

In Montreal, about 10 centimetres of snow will fall Monday night, with a wind chill pulling temperatures down to minus 17.

Snowfall will continue into Tuesday for an additional five centimetres.

Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, with a high of minus seven.

Through the week, temperatures are expected to hover around minus seven to minus five, with mostly cloudy conditions.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error