Heavy truck crashes into car and forces closure of Highway 50 at Mirabel, Que.


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A collision between a car and a heavy truck forced the complete closure of Highway 50 at Mirabel on Monday evening. A woman was hospitalized in connection with the accident, but her life is not in danger.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the heavy vehicle, which was travelling eastbound, found itself in the opposite lane when traffic slowed down in front of it.

The heavy vehicle then collided with another vehicle, which was travelling westbound.

The driver of the vehicle, in her 60s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but her life is not in danger.

SQ reconstructionists were dispatched to the scene and the highway was closed in both directions to allow them to do their work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2023.

