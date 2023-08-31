iHeartRadio
HEC Montreal has a new professor: Dominique Anglade


Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade pauses as she announces her resignation as leader of the party and MNA in Montreal, on Monday, November 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Former Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade will become an associate professor at HEC Montréal, the business school announced on Thursday.

She will also be co-leader of the school's sustainable transition department as of the start of the academic year.

HEC Montréal said Anglade's mandate includes developing new courses, programs and training in socio-ecological transition.

Anglade will also be responsible for forging international links with other institutions researching the fight against climate change.

"I intend to pursue my commitment to what is the real challenge of the 21st century, namely the fight against and adaptation to climate change and the necessary ecological transition that we must make as a society," Anglade said in a press release issued by HEC Montréal Thursday morning.

As for her political career, Anglade was first elected in Montreal's Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding in 2015 before becoming Minister of the Economy, Science and Innovation and Deputy Premier of Quebec under Philippe Couillard's government.

She became leader of the Quebec Liberal Party in 2020, a position she relinquished last November, a few weeks after the party's disastrous result in the last election. She resigned as a minister in December.

Anglade is a graduate of Polytechnique Montréal and holds an MBA from HEC Montréal. She has also worked as a manager and consultant at Procter & Gamble, Nortel and McKinsey.

HEC Montréal sees roughly 13,400 students each year and offers some 100 programs of study in business and administration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2023. 

 

