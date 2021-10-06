Hello, Adele: Quebecers spot star filming music video with Xavier Dolan

It's been almost six years since Adele has released any new music, but 'Rumour Has It' the 33-year-old singer is about to release her next album.

Tuesday, the Brit posted a 21-second teaser on her Instagram for her new song, 'Easy on Me'; it has already been viewed more than 12 million times.

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The video was directed by Quebec director Xavier Dolan, who has won multiple prizes at Cannes, in the Eastern Townships.

Residents in the area took to social media in late September to say they were surprised to see someone who resembled the superstar wandering around their neighbourhood.

�� Apparently Adele was seen in Quebec, Canada recording a music video last week with Xavier Dolan. pic.twitter.com/Fs8lVAt39l

Considered one of the world's best-selling music artists, the English native boasts sales of over 120 million records.

This isn't the first time Dolan has directed a video for the singer. The two collaborated in 2015 on the video for the song, 'Hello.'

'Easy on Me' is expected to be released on Oct. 15.