iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hema-Quebec issues call for more blood donations in June

A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Héma-Québec is asking for more blood donors in June to restore the province’s blood supply to its optimal level ahead of the summer season.

The organization, whose mission is to meet Quebec’s needs by supplying blood and other biological products of human origin, specified that it needs 100 more donations every day than the 1,000 donations it normally needs.

The gradual resumption of activities in Quebec and the increase in demand for blood products in hospitals are making this call for more generosity from blood donors necessary.

Héma-Québec has changed its practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now asking anyone who wants to donate blood to make an appointment.

The organization has ensured that many security measures have been deployed due to the pandemic.

For example, changes have been made for access to collection sites; temperature measurements of donors, volunteers and employees are being taken; the screens used for the blood donation questionnaire are being disinfected and acrylic panels were added to all the collection sites.

In addition, all blood donors, employees and volunteers who will need to be inside the two-metre physical distancing limit must wear a surgical mask, provided by Héma-Québec.

This article by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error