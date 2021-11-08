iHeartRadio
Hema-Quebec workers from five unions on strike Monday and Tuesday

Donors sat down and gave blood at the Bell Centre on Monday Nov. 13, 2017

Five hundred Héma-Québec workers who are part of five unions will be on strike Monday and Tuesday, the CSN announced.

The Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN) states workers will demonstrate in front of the Bell Centre Monday starting at 8 a.m. during the Montreal Canadiens' 40th annual blood drive, which is scheduled to run until early evening.

Workers say they want to make donors aware of what they call their employer's bad faith and stalled negotiations.

The five unions sent their strike notices to the Administrative Labour Tribunal, the province's labour minister and Héma-Québec on Oct. 27.

Simon Poulin, president of the Syndicat des techniciens de laboratoire d'Héma-Québec and spokesperson for the Syndicats unis, argues the last salary increase for employees dates back to April 1, 2018 after 42 months of negotiations.

The goal of the Montreal Canadiens blood drive is to bring in 500 donors.

Former Canadiens players Patrice Brisebois, Yvan Cournoyer, Gaston Gingras and Réjean Houle are expected to be in attendance, as are artists Florence K and Luc Langevin.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2021.

