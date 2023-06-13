iHeartRadio
Here are Quebec's most popular baby names from 2022


Quebec's most popular baby names in 2022 were Emma and Noah, newly-released data shows. (Image source: Helena Lopes via Pexels)

The results are finally in – Quebec’s 2022 baby name leaderboard has arrived, and with it, the ten most popular names for infants of the year.

For girls, Emma topped the charts. According to babynames.com, “Emma” means “universal,” derived from the Germanic word “erman,” which can also translate to “whole.”

It has been extremely popular in Quebec for years, leading the pack in 2021 as well. It’s also reportedly the second-most popular name in the United States, behind Olivia. In that country, the name began a rocket rise in popularity starting in 1984.

Notable Emmas include Harry Potter star Emma Watson, American poet Emma Lazarus, who authored the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, and fictional character Emma Grace Frost, appearing in the X-Men comics as White Queen.

As for the most popular boys’ name in Quebec, that title went to Noah once again. In its original Hebrew “noach,” it means “rest,” “peace,” or “comfort.”

In the Torah, Noah builds an Ark at God’s command in order to save all of humanity and the animal kingdom from a great flood.

Other notable Noahs include Noah Webster, the author of what some consider the first American dictionary, and perhaps Noah Claypole, a supporting antagonist in Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist.

After Emma and Noah, here were the other nine most popular names in Quebec:

GIRLS

  • Oliva
  • Alice
  • Florence
  • Charlie
  • Livia
  • Charlotte
  • Lea
  • Romy
  • Zoe

 

BOYS

  • William
  • Thomas
  • Leo
  • Liam
  • Jacob
  • Nathan
  • Arthur
  • Edouard
  • Felix 

Retraite Québec also provides a portrait of families in Quebec. There are 912,584 families in all, including 652,525 with two parents. There are also 260,059 single-parent families.

Of all families, the vast majority (around 83 per cent) consist of one or two children. Around 13 per cent of families have three children, and 4 per cent have four or more.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press

