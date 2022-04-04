Here are the 10 streets Montreal is pedestrianizing for summer 2022

Parts of ten Montreal streets are going car-free again this summer along several commercial arteries.

Calling it a "signature feature of summertime Montreal," Mayor Valerie Plante made the announcement Monday morning.

"Boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passersby and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," she said in a news release.

Billy Walsh, president of business development group the Association des sociétés de développement commercial de Montréal, said his organization welcomes the move.

"Pedestrian streets have become essential meeting places, creating social ties and a sense of belonging that are essential to the vitality and well-being of our neighbourhoods," he said.

But not everyone is pleased with the move – business owner Ken Grover says it could have a negative impact on his clothing store.

"It probably benefits a lot of the restaurants on the street, but it’s hard for customers to come down and park," said the owner of M.H. Grover and Sons on Wellington St. in Verdun.

But urban planner Jason Prince says Montreal lags far behind many European cities in limiting where cars can go.

"Europe’s been playing around with pedestrianization for decades now. North America is catching on. Downtown Montreal and our main streets are going to need a brand new approach," he said.

"We found [when] we’ve been experimenting in Montreal, been experimenting in other cities, that when we have more people on the street we have higher sales."

To help make sure pedestrians are drawn to these areas, the city will invest $12 million over the next three years on infrastructure, spanning from plants and lighting to benches and chairs.

The 10 pedestrian streets will be:

Mount Royal Avenue - from St-Laurent Boulevard to Fullum Street

Wellington Street - from 6th Avenue to Regina Street

Ste-Catherine Street East - from St-Hubert Street to Papineau Street

Ontario Street East – from Pie-IX Boulevard to Darling Street

Duluth Avenue East – from St-Laurent Boulevard to St-Hubert Street

St-Denis Street - from Sherbrooke Street to de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Emery Street

Ste-Catherine Street West – from St-Laurent Boulevard to de Bleury Street, as well as Clark Street from de Montigny Street to Ste-Catherine

Marché du Nord (Jean-Talon Market) - from Casgrain Avenue to Henri-Julien Avenue

Bernard Avenue - from Wiseman Avenue to Bloomfield Avenue

Castelnau Street East – from St-Denis Street to de Gaspé Avenue

See the map below.





