Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today

Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.

The following are the new health measures in place in Quebec:

PRIVATE GATHERINGS

Occupants of two residences, or maximum four people, can gather at a private residence.

RESTAURANTS

Dining rooms can accommodate tables of four people, maximum or occupants of two residences.

Capacity is restricted to 50 per cent.

Alcohol service is halted at 11 p.m. and restaurants must close by midnight.

Bars, taverns and casinos are to remain closed until further notice.

SPORTS AND LEISURE

Under-18 sports are reinstated for practice only and limited to 25 people.

Concession stands are reopened.

Chalets and ski resorts can reopen at 50 per cent capacity and with one metre between tables.

Outdoor sports and recreational activities are permitted without restrictions.

Sport-etude centres reopened along with training facilities.

LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

At private care homes (RPAs), a maximum of four visitors per day are permitted and a resident can receive two people at a time.

At RPA dining rooms, one person can accompany a resident.

At public care homes (CHSLDs), one person at a time is permitted to visit residents with a maximum of two visitors per day.

The following measures will be modified on Feb. 7:

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 250 people and vaccination proof.

FUNERALS

Funerals will be permitted with a maximum of 50 people. No vaccine passport is required.

PUBLIC EVENTS