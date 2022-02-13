iHeartRadio
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions that have been lifted this week

image.png

Those hosting a Super Bowl party at home or at a restaurant were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEASURES LIFTED FEB 12

  • There is no restriction on the number of people permitted at private gatherings though Quebec public health officials suggest a maximum of 10 people or three households.
  • Restaurant staff can seat 10 people per table from three addresses so long as everyone has a valid vaccination passport.
  • Caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a valid vaccination passport.

RESTRICTIONS LIFTED FEB 14

Starting Monday, the following lightened restrictions will be in effect:

  • Gyms and spas can reopen at half capacity with a valid vaccination passport required.
  • Indoor sports and recreation activities can resume (including at colleges and universities) with change rooms limited to half capacity with a maximum of 25 people per group.
  • Indoor climbing and golf centres can operate at 50 per cent capacity with a mandatory vaccination requirement in place.
  • Outdoor sports competitions can resume with no health protocols.
  • Sporting and public events can operate at a maximum of 5,000 people with vaccination passport requirements in place.

More restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks

